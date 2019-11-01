Youth’s body found in Bargarh, kin allege murder

Baragrh: Body of youth with injuries was found at Turla village under Jharbandh police limits in Bargarh district on Thursday.

The deceased has been identified as Laxmikanta Kaleta of the same village.

According to sources, Laxmikant and some of his friends have decided to leave the village and work outside as migrant labouers. Before leaving the village all the youths including Laxmikant has arranged a feast for them.

Laxmikant had gone to attend the feast with his friends yesterday, however, he did not return to home till late night, added sources.

At mid-night his parents found his body lying in a pool of blood with severe injury marks on neck and head outside their house.

Following which the family members of the deceased immediately lodged a police complaint at Jharbandh police station.

The family members of the deceased alleged that Laxmikant has been murdered by his friends.

Based on the complaint lodged police have initiated a probe into the matter. Meanwhile, the cops have detained three youths for interrogation in connection with the case.