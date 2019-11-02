Youth’s body found hanging in Sambalpur

Sambalpur: The body of a youth was found hanging from a tree near Sindurpanka Chhak under Sadar police limits in Sambalpur district on Saturday.

The deceased has been identified as Sanjay Mohanty.

According to sources, Sanjay after a verbal duel with his family had gone somewhere outside. After frantic search, family members were unable to trace him. However, some locals this morning spotted the body of the youth hanging to the tree and alerted the police.

On intimation, police reached the spot and seized the body for post-mortem, added sources.