Youth stages dharna before bus for being denied seat for sick sister

Bhadrak: Tension ran high after a youth staged dharna on road at Ichhapur Chhak here on Sunday after reportedly denied a seat in a passenger bus for his sick sister.

According to sources, the youth along with his ailing sister had boarded a passenger bus this morning. After the bus arrived at Ichhapur Chhak, the brother-sister duo alighted from the bus after the conductor of the bus denied him to provide a seat to his sick sister.

The victim along with his sister sat on the road in front of the bus and staged dharna. Following this, hundreds of vehicles remain stranded on both sides of the road.

On being informed, police reached the spot and pacified them.