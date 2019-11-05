Youth shot dead over past rivalry in Jharsuguda

Jharsuguda: A youth was shot dead by two unidentified miscreants near Laxmi Cafe at Brajarajnagar in Jharsuguda district on Tuesday evening.

The deceased person has been identified as Sumit Ghosh alias Mantu, brother of the arrested notorious criminal, Sonu Ghosh of Brajarajnagar.

According to sources, the incident occurred at around 7 pm when Mantu was returning from Laxmi Cafe. Suddenly, two miscreants fired 2 rounds of bullets at him which hit his head and he died on the spot.

If sources are to be believed, Mantu was attacked some months ago but he had survived. On the other hand, Mantu’s brother Sonu, who is a notorious criminal, is in jail in connection with the sensational murder of Amit Dhala of Brajarajnagar.

On being intimated, Brajarajnagar police rushed to the spot started an investigation. Preliminary investigation suggested past enmity to be the reason behind the firing.