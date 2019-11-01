Youth murdered on Diwali night: Two arrested by Commisionerate Police

CrimeTwin City
By pragativadinewsservice
Youth murdered on Diwali night
Bhubaneswar: In a major development in Amaresh Nayak murder case, the Commisionerate Police on Friday nabbed two accused for their alleged involvement in killing the youth on Diwali night.

The arrested persons have been identified as Jagdish and Raghav.

Acting on the complaint lodged by Amaresh’s family members, cops initiated a probe into the incident and eventually nabbed the two accused today.

Notably, on Diwali night on October 27, a dispute erupted between two locals groups over location of bursting firecrackers near Sundarpada area under Airfield Police limits.

While the verbal duel came to an end following conversations regarding the same, a group of miscreants intercepted Amaresh and thrashed him black and blue before hacking him to death.

The family members of the deceased lodged a complaint against 25 persons.

pragativadinewsservice
