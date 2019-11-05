Youth jumps into Mahanadi river, rescue ops on

By pragativadinewsservice
Youth jumps into Mahanadi river
Jagatsinghpur: A youth has reportedly gone missing after he jumped into Mahanadi river from Tarapur bridge in Jagatsinghpur district on Tuesday.

According to sources, the youth, whose identity is yet to be established, parked his bicycle near Tarapur bridge and jumped from the bridge into the Mahanadi river. Some passerby, who spotted the incident immediately informed the fire service department.

On intimation, fire service personnel reached the spot and carried a rescued operation. Reportedly, the search operation to trace the youth is underway till the last report came in.

pragativadinewsservice
