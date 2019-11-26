Youth found hanging in Mayurbhanj village

Rairangpur: A hanging body of a youth has been recovered from a house in Neuti village under Bahalada police limits in Mayurbhanj district on Tuesday.

The deceased youth has been identified as Vivek Mohanty of the same village.

According to sources, last night Mohanty returned to his home and without talking with the family members he entered his room and locked it.

When his mother called him for dinner, he did not reply to her. Then she entered his room and found Mohanty hanging from the ceiling of the house.

On being informed, Bahalada police reached the spot and recovered the dead body. Cops also sent the body to a nearby hospital for post-mortem.

However, the exact cause behind the death of the youth is yet to be ascertained. Police have started an investigation into the matter, sources said.