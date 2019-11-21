Youth found hanging in Keonjhar

State at Large
By pragativadinewsservice
Youth found hanging
Representational image
5

Keonjhar: The body of a youth was found hanging from a tree at Matabad village under Hatadihi block of Keonjhar district on Thursday.

The youth, Gobinda Kandi, identified as son of Gopal Kandi of the same locality had gone outside the house to attend nature’s call. when he did not return home, his family members launched a frantic search.

Related Posts

Man in Keonjhar police custody attempts suicide, dies in…

Mob thrashes youths for stealing cash, valuables from…

Section officer held for taking bribe in Gajapati

However, the youth’s body was found hanging from a tree near the village.

On being informed, Nadipada police reached the spot and sent the body for postmortem. While the exact cause behind the death of the youth is yet to be ascertained, it is suspected that the youth might have committed suicide, added sources.

Continue Reading
pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

More Stories

Man in Keonjhar police custody attempts suicide, dies in…

Mob thrashes youths for stealing cash, valuables from…

Section officer held for taking bribe in Gajapati

1 of 2,306