Youth found hanging in Keonjhar

Keonjhar: The body of a youth was found hanging from a tree at Matabad village under Hatadihi block of Keonjhar district on Thursday.

The youth, Gobinda Kandi, identified as son of Gopal Kandi of the same locality had gone outside the house to attend nature’s call. when he did not return home, his family members launched a frantic search.

However, the youth’s body was found hanging from a tree near the village.

On being informed, Nadipada police reached the spot and sent the body for postmortem. While the exact cause behind the death of the youth is yet to be ascertained, it is suspected that the youth might have committed suicide, added sources.