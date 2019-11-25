Youth drowns in well in Keonjhar village

By pragativadinewsservice
Youth drowns
Keonjhar: A 26-year-old youth drowned after he accidentally fell into a deep well at Denua village under Patana block in Mayurbhanj district today.

The deceased youth is identified as Kathia Munda of the same village.

According to sources, Munda while returning home, accidentally fell into the deep well dug near the house of his neighbour and got drowned. Later, his body was retrieved from the well.

On being informed, Tumuranga police reached the spot and registered a case of unnatural death. The cops sent the body to the nearby hospital for post-mortem, sources said.

