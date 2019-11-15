Young MBBS Student Dies After Getting Hit By Cricket Ball In Berhampur

Berhampur: A 24-year-old medical student succumbed to injuries sustained during a cricket match in Berhampur in Ganjam district on Friday.

The deceased has been identified as Biswabhusan Sahu (24), a second-year MBBS student of Saheed Laxman Nayak Medical College in Koraput.

According to sources, the incident occurred this morning when Sahu was playing with his friends at MKCG Medical College ground. While he was batting, the ball hit his ears and Sahu fell on the ground and became unconscious.

Locals along with his friends rushed him to the MKCG Medical College and Hospital where he succumbed to injuries while undergoing treatment.

On being informed police reached the hospital and sent it for post-mortem. A pall of gloom descended on the locality after the incident.