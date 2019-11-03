Young girl commits suicide in lover’s house in Keonjhar

Young girl commits suicide
Keonjhar: A young girl committed suicide by hanging herself from the ceiling at her lover’s house under Anandapur police limit area in Keonjhar district on Sunday.

According to reports, the girl, whose identity is yet to be ascertained, had developed a love relationship with a youth of Anandapur area. The girl and was also staying with the youth in his house. As the youth’s family members were not in favour of the relationship, the girl decided to end her life.

The family members of the youth found the body of the girl hanging from the ceiling of the roof today and alerted the same to the police.

Later, police arrived at the spot; sent the body for post-mortem and launched a probe into the incident.

