World famous ‘Dhanu Yatra’ to begin from Dec 31

Bargarh: The world’s largest open-air theatre festival, ‘Dhanu Yatra’ in Bargarh will begin from December 31, 2019, and continue till January 10, 2020, informed Bargarh Collector today.

A meeting presided over by Bargarh Collector, Jyoti Ranjan Pradhan was held today at the Collectorate to finalise the dates and roll-out plans to ensure smooth conduct of the 11-day-long festival.

During the festival, Bargarh is replicated as the mythological city of Mathura, the river Jeera becomes the Yamuna and Ambapali situated on the other side of the river becomes Gopapura.

Notably, the world-famous festival is based on Krishna Leela and Mathura Vijay where Lord Krishna and Kansa come alive. The story begins with the demon king of Mathura, Kansa, also the uncle of Lord Krishna, ascending the throne and concludes with his death.