Woman teacher’s hubby beats up students for failing to draw umbrella

Bolangir: As many as 10 students of Jalapali Primary School of Bolangir district were injured after they were allegedly beaten up by the husband of a woman teacher on Saturday.

According to reports, Soudagar Meher, husband of Laxmi Meher, entered to Class I and II while their drawing exam was going on and asked students to draw a picture of an umbrella.

When the students failed to draw the art, Saudagar thrashed them with a cane stick. Following this, the students sustained bruises on their back.

Meanwhile, two students fell unconscious and were admitted to the Ghasian Community Health Centre by their parents. Later, the parents lodged a complaint at Laramba police station in connection with the case.

Later, the Assistant Block Education Officer (ABEO) visited the school and inquired about the incident, reports said. When asked, the ABEO remained tight-lipped on the issue.