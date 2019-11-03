Woman stages dharna in front of lover’s house in Ganjam village

Ganjam: A woman sat on a dharna outside her lover’s house at Tankachai village under Kabisurjyanagar police limits in Ganjam district demanding justice.

The woman alleged that her lover, who is of the same village, established a physical relationship with her on the pretext of marriage but later, cheated her.

According to the woman’s complaint, the duo fell in love and stayed in a house together. She also stated that they were planning to leave the village and shift to another house together. However, he started avoiding her and later fled the village.

Hence, the woman has been on dharna in front of the lover’s house for the last two days, sources said.