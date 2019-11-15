Woman stabbed to death by hubby in Sundargarh village

Sundargarh: A woman was stabbed to death allegedly by her husband due to family feud in Dhatikiposh village under Bonai police limits in Sundergarh district on Friday.

The deceased has been identified as Raibari Kishan, wife of accused, Gobind Kishan.

According to reports, a bitter argument erupted between the couple this morning over some family issues. However, the argument turned ugly and Govind lost his cool. In a fit of rage, he took out a knife and stabbed his Raibari repeatedly. He fled the spot leaving the woman critically injured

Though some neighbours reached for help, the woman succumbed to the fatal injuries before she could be rushed to the hospital. On being informed, Bonai Police reached the spot and seized the body for post-mortem, sources added.

Reportedly, a manhunt is underway by the cops to nab the accused who is on the run after committing the crime, reports added.