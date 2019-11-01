Woman PEO’s death: Smitarani’s father fears for life, wishes to leave Odisha

Jajpur: In the latest twist regarding the death of Haridaspur lady panchayat executive officer (PEO) in-charge Smitarani Biswal, the father of the deceased woman expressed the fear for his life and wished to leave Odisha.

According to sources, Sadananda Biswal, father of Smitarani, today stated about feeling unsafe in residing in the state as he feared that he will be likely be killed by the accused involved in Smitarani’s murder case.

Expressing fear for his life Biswal has decided to leave Odisha and stay with his sons in another the state. Biswal further stated that he does not have trust in local police and demanded a CBI probe for her Smitarani’s death.

It may be noted that earlier on October 22, Sushil Biswal husband of Smitarani has also demanded CBI inquiry for Smitarani’s death.

Sushil had alleged that his wife was killed in a well-planned manner. He also approached the OHRC and narrated the entire episode to the concerned officials.

Notably, the VLW, a resident of Bhubanpur, had gone to Haridaspur to disburse old age pension to beneficiaries. After disbursing pension in Bhadanga village, Biswal went to the guesthouse in Baligari to freshen up. After about half an hour, she was allegedly found dead in the bedroom of Rupesh in his guesthouse.