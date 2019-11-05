Woman jumps off rooftop of Nabarangpur DHH, dies

Nabarangpur: A woman, who had given birth to a boy child five days ago, died after jumping off the rooftop of Nabarangpur district headquarters hospital this afternoon.

The deceased has been identified as Jema Bhatara of Kangra village under Tentulikhunti block in the district.

According to sources, the incident occurred today afternoon when Jema told her husband and mother-in-law that she is going to the toilet and came outside the hospital ward. Later, she jumped off from the third floor of the hospital building.

On being informed, local police reached the hospital and initiated a probe. However, the reason behind the woman’s death is yet to be ascertained.