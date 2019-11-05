Woman jumps off rooftop of Nabarangpur DHH, dies

StateState at Large
By pragativadinewsservice
Woman jumps off
7

Nabarangpur: A woman, who had given birth to a boy child five days ago, died after jumping off the rooftop of Nabarangpur district headquarters hospital this afternoon.

The deceased has been identified as Jema Bhatara of Kangra village under Tentulikhunti block in the district.

Related Posts

Gallery No 7 of Barabati Stadium closed due to its…

Naveen Sanctions Rs 8.50 Crore for development of Kendrapara…

Onion price to go up in coming days in Odisha: F&CS…

According to sources, the incident occurred today afternoon when Jema told her husband and mother-in-law that she is going to the toilet and came outside the hospital ward. Later, she jumped off from the third floor of the hospital building.

On being informed, local police reached the hospital and initiated a probe. However, the reason behind the woman’s death is yet to be ascertained.

Continue Reading
pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

More Stories

Gallery No 7 of Barabati Stadium closed due to its…

Naveen Sanctions Rs 8.50 Crore for development of Kendrapara…

Onion price to go up in coming days in Odisha: F&CS…

1 of 2,908