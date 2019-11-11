Woman Jumps Into Kapur Dam In Nabarangpur, Body Recovered

Nabarangpur: Body of a woman, who jumped into Kapur dam on Indravati river in Nabarangpur district, was recovered on Monday.

The woman was identified as Jayanti Harijan.

As per sources, Jayanti married one Bhuban Harijan, of Dumuripadar village under Khatiguda police limits in the district eight months ago.

According to eyewitnesses, the woman walked to the dam around 9 AM today and suddenly leaped into the water.

On being informed, local police and fire brigade reached the spot and launched a search operation. Following this, the body was recovered by the fire personnel.

The reason behind the woman taking the drastic step is yet to be ascertained. An investigation into the matter is underway, sources said.