Woman Found Hanging In Deogarh Forest

State at Large
By pragativadinewsservice
Woman Found Hanging
Deogarh: The body of a woman was found hanging to a tree in a forest near Makarmunda village under Kantapali gram panchayat in Deogarh district on Monday.

The identity of the deceased woman is yet to be ascertained.

According to sources, the matter came to light this morning after some locals of the Makarmunda village who had gone to nearby Jaganathpur forest to graze their animals.

On intimation, Deogarh police reached the spot and launched a probe into the matter. The body was seized and sent to a local hospital for post-mortem. However, the exact reason behind the death of the woman is yet to be ascertained, added sources.

pragativadinewsservice
