Winter session of Odisha Assembly to commence from today

Bhubaneswar: The 30-day winter session of of the Odisha Legislative Assembly will commence from today (November 13) and will continue till December 19.

According to the notification issued by the OLA Secretariat, the session will have 30 working days, of which 21 have been earmarked for official business. Many important bills are likely to be presented and passed in this session.

The presentation of the first supplementary statement of expenditure for the year 2019-20 will be done today, sources said.

The Appropriation Bill on the first supplementary statement of expenditure for the year, 2019-20 is expected to be presented on November 25.

On the other hand, security has been tightened ahead of the session.