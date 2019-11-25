WhatsApp To Invest In Indian Startup Ecosystem

New Delhi:  WhatsApp on Monday announced to invest $250,000 worth ad credits into the Indian startup ecosystem.

As per reports, the company has taken the step to help entrepreneurs better connect with customers and grow businesses.

The investment will provide 500 startups approved by the Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion (DPIIT) with $500 each of Facebook ad credits. With the credits, startups can create ads that invite customers to click to open a chat on WhatsApp so they can deepen connections and increase sales, the company said in a statement.

Currently, one million businesses in India are actively using the WhatsApp Business app to have a meaningful conversation with their customers.

