Weight Loss: Drink Haldi-Lemon Water To Shed Extra Kilos

Lifestyle
By pragativadinewsservice
weight loss
8

Bhubaneswar: Turmeric, or haldi, forms an crucial part of Indian kitchens. Apart from adding colour it adds flavour to the dish. Apart from adding taste to food, the natural ingredient also possesses medicinal properties.

From skin problems to a common cold, stomach related woes turmeric has been used for primary treatment since ages.

Besides, you will be surprised to know that Haldi is an excellent fat burner and helps to reduce weight.

Related Posts

Amazing Health Benefits Of Drinking Coconut Water Daily

Honda launches its first BSVI motorcycle, the advanced SP…

Stress In Early Life May Lead To Depression

When Haldi is paired with lemon it works wonders for weight loss.  The anti-inflammatory properties of Haldi and lemon help suppress fat cell proliferation and may trigger weight loss.

How to Prepare Haldi-Lemon Water

Take one-fourth of a teaspoon of turmeric and half of a lemon. Mix them in a glass of lukewarm water. Drink the solution in empty stomach every morning and reap out the benefits.

Continue Reading
pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

More Stories

Amazing Health Benefits Of Drinking Coconut Water Daily

Honda launches its first BSVI motorcycle, the advanced SP…

Stress In Early Life May Lead To Depression

1 of 60