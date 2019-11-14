Weight Loss: Drink Haldi-Lemon Water To Shed Extra Kilos

Bhubaneswar: Turmeric, or haldi, forms an crucial part of Indian kitchens. Apart from adding colour it adds flavour to the dish. Apart from adding taste to food, the natural ingredient also possesses medicinal properties.

From skin problems to a common cold, stomach related woes turmeric has been used for primary treatment since ages.

Besides, you will be surprised to know that Haldi is an excellent fat burner and helps to reduce weight.

When Haldi is paired with lemon it works wonders for weight loss. The anti-inflammatory properties of Haldi and lemon help suppress fat cell proliferation and may trigger weight loss.

How to Prepare Haldi-Lemon Water

Take one-fourth of a teaspoon of turmeric and half of a lemon. Mix them in a glass of lukewarm water. Drink the solution in empty stomach every morning and reap out the benefits.