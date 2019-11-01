We need to improvise our batting skills for T20 WC : Team India batting coach

New Delhi: India batting coach Vikram Rathour has said that India team will work more on their batting skill as the team is leading up to the T20 World Cup.

Rathour on Friday said that Team India bats well when they are chasing, but when it comes to setting up a total, they need to improve as T20I series against Bangladeshis going to begin on Sunday.

“Basically, we are trying out different players and combinations. Like in the last series, we deliberately batted first which we lost. That’s one area we need to work on,” said Rathour.

“We need to bat better when we bat first in T20I cricket. We chase pretty well. That’s one area we as a team are looking to improve,” he said while addressing the reporters at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, the venue for the first T20I.

“Missing out on top players, of course, makes a difference to the team. But T20 is the only format where you don’t players miss too much. But the amount of T20 cricket that is there being played in Bangladesh, I am sure they have good players,” Rathour said.

“We need to know what’s the core of our team and maintain that core and in between try out new few players. Hopefully, if and when they do well, that can help our team combination,” Rathour said.

He also insisted that there shouldn’t be too much of changing and chopping within the team while preparing for the next year’s T20 World Cup.