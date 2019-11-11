Vodafone Launches Rs 569 Prepaid Plan, Know More

Mumbai: Vodafone has come up with a new recharge plan for postpaid users. The new Vodafone prepaid plan costs Rs 569 and offers 3GB daily data along with unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS per day for 84 days.

The new Vodafone prepaid plan offers free voice calling. The plan also gives access to Vodafone Play- the company’s content aggregator app.

The total data benefit is 252GB for the entire validity.

Vodafone has launched a Red X postpaid plan for users that offers higher data speeds and premium customer service experience to users. The plan costs Rs 999 with unlimited data and calls to users.

The RedX plan offers 50 per cent faster data speeds along with calling benefits, travel privileges, entertainment privileges, and more. The travel benefits include free international roaming for both data and calls for seven days.

The entertainment privileges include free access to video streaming apps like Netflix, Amazon Prime, Zee5 and Vodafone Play for a month. Vodafone subscribers of Red X also get to enjoy special deals on Samsung devices and ISD calls to USA and Canada at just 50p/min.