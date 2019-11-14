Visit Ganjam’s Bhetanai Where Black Bucks Dwell

Ganjam: Blessed with an outstanding diversity in flora and fauna, the wildlife sanctuaries and its related experience and attractions of Odisha are simply beyond description.

The philosophy of conservation lies in the culture and ethos of a society that encompasses the care of the forest in the form of sacred groves and the worship of wild species as incarnations of God. Many endangered species threatened to extinction in other places are conserved in areas where religious sentiments are attached to these creatures.

Among many well-known sanctuaries and forest reserve is Bhetanai-Balipadara in Ganjam district that hosts an impressive population of Black Bucks.

Bhetanai is a Village in Aska Tehsil in Ganjam District of Odisha.

The blackbucks of Balipadar-Bhetanoi areas have been protected by the local people for several generations. Legend has it that more than a century ago, there was a long spell of drought in the area. During this period, a small group of blackbucks appeared there and then there was rain. Since then, people had started protecting these animals because they feel that their fate is linked with them. In 1918, a Britisher is known as Green Saheb and the “Sardar” of the locality, Madeshi Chandramani Dora, took initiatives for the protection of this species and published a notification in the Oriya newspaper Prajamitra prohibiting the killing of blackbucks.

Blackbuck is considered to be the fastest animal in the world next to the cheetah. They live in these areas peacefully symbolizing an explanatory form of man-animal harmonious relationship. The local community protects these animals with a socio-religious sentiment prevailing in the locality. people believe that these animals are harbingers of prosperity and good fortune.

Villagers of local areas are practically involved in the protection of the Blackbuck in the vicinity of their villagers. In case of any death or injury to blackbuck, the villagers immediately bring to the notice of local forest personal and help them to transport the injured animals to local veterinary hospitals for treatment.

Aska is considered as one of the biggest habitats of blackbuck in the country. With the help of the local forest officials, village communities of Bhetanoi-Balipadara in Ganjam district have become immensely successful in conserving the animal.

The-long term community efforts, coupled with religious beliefs, has led to an increase in the number of blackbucks in these two areas.

Due to its restricted distribution and various threats, the blackbuck is included in the list of Schedule-I species of Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972, and is designated as “vulnerable” according to the Red Data Book (1994).

The unique beautiful species of Indian Antilope (Antelope Cervicapra) is also known as “Krishnasara” or Baliharina or Kala Baudia.