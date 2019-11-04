Visakhapatnam-Koraput Intercity Express runs over cattle herd in Rayagada

State at Large
By pragativadinewsservice
Visakhapatnam-Koraput
24

Rayagada: At least 16 cattle were killed and over 10 were injured after Visakhapatnam – Koraput Intercity Express train ran over a cattle herd near Jimidipeta station at Badahansa Level Crossing in Rayagada district today.

The accident took place this evening when a cattle herd was crossing the railway tracks and the speeding Visakhapatnam-Koraput Intercity Express ran over the cattle, killing 16 on the spot and leaving 10 more injured.

Related Posts

Drunk Woman Beats Hubby To Death In Keonjhar, Burns The Body…

Puri CESU clerk, tea stall owner arrested for taking bribe

SC directs Odisha Govt to appoint full-time administrator…

On being informed, police personnel reached the spot and helped villagers in recovering mutilated carcasses of the cattle and rescuing the injured animals.

Taking serious note of this, the Additional Divisional Railway Manager (ADRM) has suspended the on-duty gateman and has also ordered a high-level inquiry committee to probe the matter. In the meanwhile, palpable tension prevailed in the locality following the mishap.

Continue Reading
pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

More Stories

Drunk Woman Beats Hubby To Death In Keonjhar, Burns The Body…

Puri CESU clerk, tea stall owner arrested for taking bribe

SC directs Odisha Govt to appoint full-time administrator…

1 of 2,185