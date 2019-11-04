Visakhapatnam-Koraput Intercity Express runs over cattle herd in Rayagada

Rayagada: At least 16 cattle were killed and over 10 were injured after Visakhapatnam – Koraput Intercity Express train ran over a cattle herd near Jimidipeta station at Badahansa Level Crossing in Rayagada district today.

The accident took place this evening when a cattle herd was crossing the railway tracks and the speeding Visakhapatnam-Koraput Intercity Express ran over the cattle, killing 16 on the spot and leaving 10 more injured.

On being informed, police personnel reached the spot and helped villagers in recovering mutilated carcasses of the cattle and rescuing the injured animals.

Taking serious note of this, the Additional Divisional Railway Manager (ADRM) has suspended the on-duty gateman and has also ordered a high-level inquiry committee to probe the matter. In the meanwhile, palpable tension prevailed in the locality following the mishap.