Virat Kohli turns 31!

New Delhi: Indian captain Virat Kohli on Tuesday turned 31 and the poster boy of Indian cricket received love and wishes from his fans and other sportspersons.

Wishes poured in from all quarters for the Indian captain.

May the ball always appear as big as this and may your batting always be like a F5 button, refresh everyone who is blessed to see it. Badalon ki tarah chaaye raho, hamesha khush raho @imVkohli #HappyBirthdayViratKohli pic.twitter.com/32sydYLeRg — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) November 5, 2019

Many more happy returns of the day dear @imVkohli . Wishing you a great year full of happiness and sunshine! May you continue to set new benchmarks and experience ever more love and joy #HappyBirthdayViratKohli pic.twitter.com/KYg3CGHQei — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) November 5, 2019

In 2012, when I played for RCB , watched Barcelona play on his laptop together. I thought he had something special about him but never knew he was going to become an absolute legend @imVkohli #HappyBirthdayViratKohli pic.twitter.com/baoFsOc5ev — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) November 5, 2019

As #TeamIndia Captain @imVkohli turns 31, we take a look back at his maiden ODI hundred and where it all started for the Run Machine. #HappyBirthdayVirat 🎂💐💐 pic.twitter.com/6vNY1U4p8H — BCCI (@BCCI) November 4, 2019

Birthday wishes from friends are the real icing on the cake.

Happy Birthday @imVkohli

Here are some wishes for you from the RCB family. #PlayBold #HappyBirthdayVirat pic.twitter.com/hFE6RiRBCS — Royal Challengers (@RCBTweets) November 5, 2019

❇️ Fastest to 20,000 international runs

❇️ Most double hundreds as Test captain

❇️ First to clean sweep ICC awards Happy Birthday to player extraordinaire, @imVkohli 🎂 pic.twitter.com/SyoF0mvNmC — ICC (@ICC) November 5, 2019

Kohli has come a long way now – from leading the country’s U-19 team to World Cup glory back in 2008 to leading India’s charge in dominating the world of cricket in all forms of the game.

Kohli is loved by millions across the world for his majestic batting.

While leading the Test No. 1 team with aplomb, Kohli has brought on many accolades to his impressive CV over the years.

The Indian captain recently surpassed MS Dhoni as the most successful Test captain for India after leading his side to a 3-0 thrashing of South Africa at home.

In October last year, Kohli became the fastest batsman to score 10,000 ODI runs.

With 11520 ODI runs in 239 matches (230 innings), Kohli is the second Indian after batting legend Sachin Tendulkar with most runs. He also has 43 ODI centuries.