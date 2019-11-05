Virat Kohli turns 31!

Virat Kohli
New Delhi: Indian captain Virat Kohli on Tuesday turned 31 and the poster boy of Indian cricket received love and wishes from his fans and other sportspersons.

Wishes poured in from all quarters for the Indian captain.

Kohli has come a long way now – from leading the country’s U-19 team to World Cup glory back in 2008 to leading India’s charge in dominating the world of cricket in all forms of the game.

Kohli is loved by millions across the world for his majestic batting.

While leading the Test No. 1 team with aplomb, Kohli has brought on many accolades to his impressive CV over the years.

The Indian captain recently surpassed MS Dhoni as the most successful Test captain for India after leading his side to a 3-0 thrashing of South Africa at home.

In October last year, Kohli became the fastest batsman to score 10,000 ODI runs.

With 11520 ODI runs in 239 matches (230 innings), Kohli is the second Indian after batting legend Sachin Tendulkar with most runs. He also has 43 ODI centuries.

