Vice President to visit Odisha’s Bolangir on Dec 27

Bolangir: Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu will visit Odisha on December 27, 2019, informed Bolangir MP Sangeeta Kumari Singh Deo today.

Taking to Twitter, Singh Deo wrote:

Besides, the Vice President will also inaugurate an LPG bottling plant at Barkani village in Balangir block in the presence of Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

