Vibrant Official Emblem revealed as journey to FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup India 2020™ begins

Mumbai: The Official Emblem for the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup India 2020™ was unveiled today during a star-studded launch event at the iconic Gateway of India, in Mumbai. With one year to go before the start of the tournament, fans from across India and around the world experienced the excitement and optimism as the Official Emblem for the tournament was revealed to the public.

Representatives from the Local Organising Committee, FIFA, and the Indian government spoke about how the power of football – and youth competitions in particular – can promote positive change in society, with a focus on accessibility and gender equality. The event culminated in a spectacular outdoor light projection to reveal the Official Emblem, which was attended by a host of stars from India and the world of football.

Popular local and international stars were in attendance, including two-time FIFA Women’s World Cup™ winner, Olympic Gold Medalist and FIFA Legend Kristine Lilly, as well as members of India’s U-17 Women’s Football Team – who will be competing next year to lift the trophy whose shape inspired the emblem launched today.

The joyful design combines exciting and colourful elements from both the natural world and Indian culture. The bright blue waves of the base reach up along the form of the trophy toward the paisley flourish crowning the design. The droplet frames a ball made from a marigold flower, a celebratory symbol of growth and development befitting a youth competition.

The color and style of the marigold are drawn from Bandhani textiles, an Indian tie-dye technique dating back thousands of years. The stem of the marigold is accented with vibrant symbols of unity and celebration derived from traditional Warli paintings, but in the bright hues found in Bandhani patterns.

Together, the components are filled with the tournament’s youthful energy and emphasise the potential for the upcoming event.

Hon’ble Minister for Sports & Youth Affairs (I/C) Shri Kiren Rijiju said “I’m extremely proud to be part of the launch of the Official Emblem and stand behind our women footballers as they take an important step towards this historic event. It is important to inculcate the culture to play sports in India, and this can only be done when there is awareness and interest. We are delighted that through the U-17 Women’s World Cup, we can also initiate various schemes and programmes that make sports like football easily accessible to everyone, especially young girls. And that’s not it – we will also create interesting possibilities around football at all levels by encouraging immense participation and opportunities for empowerment of women”.

“This tournament is not only the first step onto the international stage for the young women participating, but it is also an opportunity to inspire girls of all ages across India and around the world,” added Chief Women’s Football Officer Sarai Bareman. “The FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup has a huge potential to inspire positive change in society and promote gender equality. The Indian public will see talented female athletes and future role models take the pitch next year, and I’m honored to be here at the start of this exciting journey.”

Talking about the launch, FIFA Council member and LOC Chairman Praful Patel said, “Hosting the first FIFA tournament for women in the country will mark a momentous occasion for women sports in India. We couldn’t be more thrilled to have another historic occasion for India and the AIFF. With just one year to go for FIFA U-17 WWWC India 2020, I would like to encourage everyone in India to come out and support the tournament in numbers. We have done it for the boys before, now it is time to do it for our girls!”

Tournament Director of the LOC, Roma Khanna added, “This is a very important milestone for our Tournament. We not only have a very distinct image, but also this sets the tone for the coming year till the competition kicks off. With this Emblem, we will now go out to ensure the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup India 2020 becomes recognisable by football as well as non-football fans. We are proud to unveil the India 2020 Official Emblem and official look that see us play host to fantastic talent from all over the world, and encourage more girls to play football”

The FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup India 2020™ will take place from 2 November until 21 November.