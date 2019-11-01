Vedanta Jharsuguda organises Run for Unity on Rashtriya Ekta Diwas

Jharsuguda: On the occasion of National Unity Day, Vedanta Ltd., Jharsuguda organised a ‘Run for Unity’ event to commemorate the 144th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabbhai Patel and his contribution towards building and unifying the nation.

The Run for Unity witnessed enthusiastic participation of more than 450 employees and their family members across all ages & gender. Mr. Bhaskar Bhatacharjee- COO Power, Mr. M Sakthivel- Head, Human Resources, Mr. Cho Yiu Chan- Head, HSE and Dr. Sabita Swain- Chief Medical Officer of Vedanta Ltd., Jharsuguda together flagged off the event. Along with Vedanta Ltd., Jharsuguda, RashtriyaEktaDiwas was also observed with great spirit and fervor at our sister concerns Lanjigarh, BALCO, and TSPL which also witnessed a large turnout of people.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. C N Singh- CEO, Vedanta Ltd., Jharsuguda, said, “At Vedanta Ltd., Jharsuguda, we not only take pride in being the leading producer of Aluminium in the country but we also strongly stand with the national causes like Run for Unity that helps in building a stronger India”.

The event culminated with the felicitation ceremony for the winners. Ayaan Pobi, Rahul Senapati, Shipra Pal, KrutibasSabar, Ranita Dalai, Rahul Saigal, Bidya Ghosh, and S P Ghosh emerged as the winners in 8 different categories.

Vedanta Ltd., Jharsuguda is the Greenfield aluminium smelter of Vedanta Limited. It is India’s largest single-location aluminium smelter and the only Indian smelter in the global ‘1 Million Tonne Club’ of primary aluminium producers. With an installed smelting capacity of 1.75 MTPA, the company currently produces more than a third of India’s and nearly 2% of global primary aluminium. The Jharsuguda operations comprise two smelters – 0.5 MTPA and 1.25 MTPA (SEZ) – and two power plants with a combined capacity of 3615 MW. The company’s operations are backed by world-class assets, new-age technology, and innovative practices, and governed by the robust Vedanta Sustainable Development Framework. With a strong focus on safety, the company is committed to delivering sustainable and robust growth, which creates value for both the shareholders as well as the stakeholders.