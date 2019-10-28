UWW Under-23 World Ch’ships: Three Indian wrestlers enter quarter-finals on Day 1

Sports
By pragativadinewsservice
UWW Under-23 World Ch'ships
15

India’s Veer Dev Gulia entered the semi-finals of Under-23 World Championships in Budapest on Day 1 today. 22-year-old Gulia wrestled brilliantly to defeat DAMJIN Batzul of Mongolia in 79 kg Freestyle category. Gulia won the one-sided bout against the Mongolian by 11-1.

The 2017 Junior World Championship bronze medallist Gulia will be up against Abubakr Abakarov of Azerbaijan in the Semi-Finals.

Earlier, India’s Sharvan dished out absolutely brilliant performance in the 65 kg weight category to defeat Rifat Saibotalov of Kazakhstan. Sharvan gave a display of very attacking wrestling to defeat the Kazakh 8-6 and book his place in the quarterfinals of U23 World Wrestling championships.

In the last 16 bout, Akash Antil easily dismantled Li Xu from China 10-0 in 97 kg category. Antil will play his quarterfinal bout against Danylo Stasiuk of Ukraine.

pragativadinewsservice
