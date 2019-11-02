Utkal Alumina unrest: 14 held for pelting stones at cops

Rayagada: At least 14 locals were arrested in connection with Rayagada’s Utkal Alumina unrest incident in which a group of people pelted stones at cops yesterday.

According to sources, the incident occurred on Friday after residents of Dwimundi village staged a demonstration in front of the plant gate demanding compensation as they are entitled inclusion in the plant displaced family list.

However, the situation turned ugly while Rayagada SP Sarvana Vivek M along with a police team was having a dialogue with the protestors when some agitators resorted to stone-pelting.

The SP sustained injuries in the attack and cops clamped Section 144 in the area, sources said.