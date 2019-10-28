US Consul General Joel Reifman Visits KISS

Twin City
By pragativadinewsservice
US Consul General
19

Bhubaneswar: Joel Reifman, US Consul General, Hyderabad visited KIIT and KISS on 28th October. Mr. Reifman visited various campuses of KIIT and different units of KISS.

On this occasion he addressed 27,000 tribal students of KISS. In his address he said, “America is proud to be part of your journey. We are proud to be associated with KISS. I heard many good things from my higher authorities. It is my first visit to Odisha and KISS. I am impressed by KISS after the visit. The students reading in KISS should feel very proud, because they are reading in one of the best schools of the world. I see the future of India in KISS.”

Related Posts

Apollo, AMRI, Ashwini Hospitals Asked To Provide Free…

Police Face Wrath During Group Clash In Narasinghpur College

Moving car catches fire on Tankapani bypass, no casualty

“From 20 students with two teachers, KISS is now the world’s largest tribal residential institute. It has been possible due to the hard work and dedication of its Founder Dr. Achyuta Samanta. I congratulate him for his endeavor,” Reifman added.

Dr. Achyuta Samanta gave the welcome address while R. N. Dash, Secretary, KIIT & KISS proposed vote of thanks.

Continue Reading
pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

More Stories

Apollo, AMRI, Ashwini Hospitals Asked To Provide Free…

Police Face Wrath During Group Clash In Narasinghpur College

Moving car catches fire on Tankapani bypass, no casualty

1 of 955