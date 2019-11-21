US-China trade war might escalate to a war: Henry Kissinger

International
By pragativadinewsservice
US-China trade war
6

Washington DC: An armed conflict could break out between US and China if the trade war is not resolved, former US secretary of state Henry Kissinger said.

The former top diplomat said: “World War I broke out because of a relatively minor crisis … and today the weapons are more powerful”.

It is worthwhile to mention that China and the US are entangled in a trade dispute for 18 months. The two sides are struggling to reach an agreement despite a series of negotiations. Sources said that tensions have also been running high on the diplomatic front.

pragativadinewsservice
