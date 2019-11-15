Uproar in Odisha Assembly over state govt’s booklet on Gandhi

Bhubaneswar: The booklet released by Odisha government describing Mahatma Gandhi’s death as an ‘accident’ triggered an uproar in the Odisha Assembly as both Congress and ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) members condemned the matter today.

Congress legislature party leader Narasingha Mishra demanded an apology from Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik holding him responsible for the blunder.

“This is deplorable. I hold the Chief Minister responsible for this. He should beg an apology to the people. If he has knowingly done it, I demand his resignation. People of the country can never excuse him,” said LoP Narasingha Mishra in the State Assembly.

The two-page booklet ‘Aama Bapuji: Eka Jhalaka’ (Our Bapuji: A Glimpse) prepared by the School and Mass Education department, Odisha states that Mahatma Gandhi died due to accidental reasons on January 30, 1948.

The brochure published on the occasion of 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi said he died due to accidental reasons in a sudden sequence of events on January 30, 1948 at Delhi’s Birla House.

“What does it mean? It means that the Odisha government has accepted that Godse is not the assassin of Mahatma Gandhi even though he has already been hanged. This is unfortunate,” said Mishra.

Since some Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders are describing Nathuram Godse, who assassinated Gandhi as God, it seems the BJD is influenced by the ideology, said Mishra. He slammed both the BJP and BJD saying that both are two sides of the same coin.

BJD also condemned the misrepresentation of the way the Mahatma was assassinated. “It is a conspiracy to recreate history and all should condemn by rising above political consideration,” a ruling-party MLA said.