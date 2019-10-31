Union Territories of J&K, Ladakh to have a common high court

New Delhi: After the abrogation of Article 370 the newly-created Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh will have common High Court which shall have all such powers to make rules and orders as it had when Jammu and Kashmir was a state.

According to the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act 2019, the judges of the High Court of Jammu and Kashmir of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir shall become the Judges of the common High Court from today.

Sources said as per the Advocates Act, 1961, the words “Jammu and Kashmir” shall be deleted today and new clause shall be inserted for the Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir and Union territory of Ladakh to be known as the Bar Council of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.