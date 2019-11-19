Unidentified body found floating in pond in Balasore

Balasore: The body of an unidentified youth was found floating in a pond at Gopalpur under Bahanaga block in Balasore district on Tuesday.

According to sources, some locals spotted the body of the youth in the pond located behind Gopalpur Tehsil office this morning and alerted the same to the police. Khandapada police along with a forensic team reached the spot and launched a probe into the matter.

While the locals have alleged that the youth was murdered and dumped by the miscreants, the exact reason behind the death of the youth will be ascertained after the post-mortem report arrives.