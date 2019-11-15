Under-trial prisoner dies in Aska Sub-Jail

Ganjam: An under-trial prisoner lodged in Aska Sub-Jail in Ganjam district died under mysterious circumstances on Friday morning.

The deceased has been identified as Daktar Sahu.

According to sources, Sahu was lying unconscious inside the jail today following the jail authorities rushed him to the hospital where he was declared brought dead by the doctors.

While the exact cause behind his death is yet to be ascertained, it is suspected that the fight between inmates inside the prison is the reason behind the incident.

Meanwhile, police have launched a probe into the incident.