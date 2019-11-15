Under-trial prisoner dies in Aska Sub-Jail

State at Large
By pragativadinewsservice
Under-trial prisoner dies
9

Ganjam: An under-trial prisoner lodged in Aska Sub-Jail in Ganjam district died under mysterious circumstances on Friday morning.

The deceased has been identified as Daktar Sahu.

Related Posts

Man critical in bomb attack in Puri

Staffers launch cease-work stir in Binika CHC

Bargarh: Next Dhanu Jatra not to have new artist

According to sources, Sahu was lying unconscious inside the jail today following the jail authorities rushed him to the hospital where he was declared brought dead by the doctors.

While the exact cause behind his death is yet to be ascertained, it is suspected that the fight between inmates inside the prison is the reason behind the incident.

Meanwhile, police have launched a probe into the incident.

Continue Reading
pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

More Stories

Man critical in bomb attack in Puri

Staffers launch cease-work stir in Binika CHC

Bargarh: Next Dhanu Jatra not to have new artist

1 of 2,264