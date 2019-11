New Delhi: Uddhav Thackeray will take oath as CM of Maharashtra on Thursday, sources said. It was decided that Shiv Sena chief will lead the ‘Maha Vikas Aghadi’.

The speculation is rife that there will be two Deputy CMs, one each from Congress and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) – Balasaheb Thorat and Jayant Patil, respectively.

Sources said the oath-taking ceremony of the Chief Minister and the state Cabinet is scheduled to be held on November 28 at 6:40 pm at Shivaji Park in Mumbai.