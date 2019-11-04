Two young girls save minor from drowning in Kendrapara

Kendrapara: Two young girls risked their life to save a minor boy from drowning in a pond at Tunupur village in Kendrapara district.

According to sources, Chandan Sahoo (11), son of Nayan Sahoo of the same locality, while playing with his friends accidentally fell into the pond near the playground on Sunday. Hearing the scream, two girls identified as Gangotri Das (20) of Khamarpada and Suprabha Sethi (21) of Mehndipur village risked their life and jumped into the pond to save the minor.

The duo rescued the minor out from the pond and gave him preliminary treatment. Later, villagers rushed to the spot and admitted the minor to the district headquarters hospital.

Reportedly, the health condition of the minor is stated to be stable now. Meanwhile, the villagers praised the bravery of the two girls.