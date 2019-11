Nuapada: Two leopards have reportedly been spotted at Dhamrabandha village in Nuapada district on Sunday.

Panic has spread among the residents of Dhamrabandha after a local shepherd claimed that he encountered two big cats which dragged and killed one of his cattle on the outskirts of the village. Later, he ran away from the spot.

Officials of city forest division rushed to the spot after getting information and have started inspecting the pugmarks to establish the identity of the animal.