Two brown sugar peddlers arrested in Khurda

Crime
By pragativadinewsservice
brown sugar
10

Khurda: A joint team of the Quick Action Team (QAT) of Commissionerate police and Jatni police today arrested two brown sugar peddlers at Badatota BSF Camp Chhak near Jatni in Khurda district.

The accused persons have been identified as Sangram Keshari Das (30) and Meghalaya Mallick (29), of Khurda district.

According to police, the accused claimed to have procured the contraband from Jaleswar in Balasore district.  Around 22 grams of brown sugar, Rs 9,400 in cash and two motorcycles have been seized from both the accused.

Police have registered a case (41/19) against the accused persons under Section 21(b) of the NDPS Act. “We are further investigating to verify their antecedents. We are also interrogating them to ascertain the involvement of others in brown sugar peddling,” the police said.

