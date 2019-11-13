Two arrested for killing couple over land dispute in Mayurbhanj village

Bangiriposhi: Jharpokharia police on Wednesday arrested two persons on charges of killing a couple over land dispute in Phuljharan village of Mayurbhanj district.

The arrested persons have been identified as Kanhu Tudu and Shukra Tudu of the same village.

According to police reports, last Sunday the accused duo allegedly murdered Surei Tudu and his wife Legai Tudu of Phuljharan village over a land conflict. Soon after killing the couple, the accused duo fled from the village.

On being informed, Jharpokharia police reached the spot, investigated into the case and launched a manhunt to nab the accused persons.

After two days of search, the accused duo was nabbed today and forward to court. During interrogation, the accused persons admitted to having committed the crime, the police said.