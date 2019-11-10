Twin Cities: The World Looks Pretty When The Sky Is Pink

Bhubaneswar: Friday left denizens of Twin Cities mesmerised as the Cuttack-Bhubaneswar sky acquired a pinkish hue as dusk approached.

The extremely spectacular sight was captured by everyone on their smartphone devices and cameras and the pictures of the same have flooded various social media platforms.

As Cyclone BulBul came closer to Odisha coast it covered the sky with a reddish-pink tint.

Whatever scientific reason may have been behind the ‘celestial’ spectacle, the dusk view of the two major Odisha cities was cherished by everyone.

Pictures Say It All: