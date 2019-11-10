Twin Cities: The World Looks Pretty When The Sky Is Pink

Twin CityHeadlines
By pragativadinewsservice
Twin Cities
9

Bhubaneswar: Friday left denizens of  Twin Cities mesmerised as the Cuttack-Bhubaneswar sky acquired a pinkish hue as dusk approached.

The extremely spectacular sight was captured by everyone on their smartphone devices and cameras and the pictures of the same have flooded various social media platforms.

As Cyclone BulBul came closer to Odisha coast it covered the sky with a reddish-pink tint.

Related Posts

President Kovind, PM Modi wish nation on Milad Un-Nabi

Tribikram Besha of Holy Trinity in Puri Srimandir

SC order on Ayodhya met with tolerance, no jubilation nor…

Whatever scientific reason may have been behind the ‘celestial’ spectacle, the dusk view of the two major Odisha cities was cherished by everyone.

Pictures Say It All:

 

Continue Reading
pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

More Stories

President Kovind, PM Modi wish nation on Milad Un-Nabi

Tribikram Besha of Holy Trinity in Puri Srimandir

SC order on Ayodhya met with tolerance, no jubilation nor…

1 of 6,354