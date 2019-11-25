Tripura: Animal Sacrifice In Temples Resume After 57 Days Ban

Agartala: After 57 days of the Tripura High Court’s ban on animal sacrifices in the temples mainly at Tripurasundari temple, a similar ritual was resumed on Sunday according to an interim order of the apex court.

As per reports, the High Court’s Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Sanjoy Karol and justice Arindam Lodh on September 27 gave the verdict in response to a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by retired judge Subhash Bhattacharjee in 2018.

During that time, the HC also ordered the concerned district magistrates to install cameras at Tripureswari or Tripurasundari temple in Gomati district and Chaturdash Devata Bari Temple in West district where acts of animal sacrifices are carried out

According to an agreement signed in 1949, that merged Tripura with the Union India, the state government used to sponsor animal sacrifices in many temples including the Tripurasundari temple till the High Court order came out.