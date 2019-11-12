Tribal woman gang-raped on pretext of job in Balasore

Balasore: A tribal woman was allegedly gang-raped in Nilgiri area of Balasore district on the pretext of getting a job, police said on Tuesday.

The woman was raped by three men in an abandoned area on November 6, afternoon. The main accused person has been identified as Bapunu Singh of Khatapada area in the district. The other two persons’ identities are yet to be ascertained.

As per the complaint, accused Bapunu had asked the woman to come Khatapada village from where he said he would take her to give her work in a prawn farm in Nilgiri area. After the woman reached there, Bapunu took her to an abandoned place where he and two others took turns to rape her.

Following this, the survivor lodged a complaint with the help of a team of Woman SHG at Nilgiri police station.

Reportedly, police have initiated a probe by registering a case and efforts are underway to nab the accused persons, sources said.