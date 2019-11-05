Transport Services in Odisha makes way ahead in 5-T Frame

Bhubaneswar: Transport services in Odisha under the Commerce & Transport Department has made headway in the 5-T frame. This was known from 5-T Implementation Review taken by Chief Secretary Asit Kumar Tripathy at Lok Seva Bhawan today wherein Principal Secretary Commerce & Transport Sri G. Srinivas outlined the issues for discussion.

Reviewing the progress, Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy directed to put more and more services in online mode and reduce footfall in RTO offices. It was decided that facilities like online application for driving licenses (DL), registration certificate (RC), ownership transfer and revenue collection would be extended to common service centers (CSCs) operating in different parts of the state. Target was set to complete the process by December 2019.

Principal Secretary G. Srinivas said, “Through online DL system, any eligible applicant can apply either for learners’ license ( LL) and DL from any place to any RTO in the State”. It was decided in the meeting that this facility would be extended to CSCs by 1st week of December 2019. Service charges for LL or DL would be collected online which would reduce the gathering and the queue in RTO offices. The system would also have the facility for online uploading of documents. The Principal Secretary mentioned that around 12 lakh citizens would be benefited from this service.

The meeting further decided to extend the online application system for RC to CSCs. This would include services like endorsement and cancellation of hypothecation, change of address, fitness certificates and renewal of RC. Slot booking, payment of fees and document uploading for these services would be done online. Around 10 lakh citizens would be benefited by this system and they would not be required to run to RTO offices. The application for transfer of ownership of the vehicles including payment of fees would also be made online through the system. Principal Secretary further appraised that all PARIVAHAN services have been provided with the option for online payment. Currently, more than 65% of revenue collection is being received through online mode. The Chief Secretary directed to scale it up to 90% by 31st March 2020. This would benefit around 10 lakh people who are required to run to the RTO office for payment of tax and fees.

Further, the review showed that defeating the market slowdown in the transport sector, the department was able to collect a total revenue of around Rs.1004 cr up to October 2019 against a total collection of Rs.1001 cr during the same period of the last fiscal year. Special Secretary, Commerce & Transport Sri Manoj Kumar Mishra said, “around 80% of the revenue is collected from registration and road tax of the new vehicles”. The Chief Secretary directed to keep a close watch on all types of vehicles including tractors and mini-transports and bring all those into the fold of registration.

Principal Secretary Commerce & Transport G. Srinivas, Secretary Electronics and Information Technology Manoj Mishra, Transport Commissioner Sanjeeb Panda, OSD to Chief Secretary Dillip Routrai along with senior officers participated in the discussions.