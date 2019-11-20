Toshali National Crafts Mela 2019 in City From Dec 15 to 27

Bhubaneswar: A preparatory meeting on organisation of 14th Toshali National Crafts Mela 2019 was held in the 2nd Floor Conference Hall today at Lok Seva Bhawan under the Chairmanship of Minister, Handlooms, Textiles & Handicrafts Smt. Padmini Dian.

Minister Smt. Dian suggested to include tribal artists, art, artifacts from different states of India including our state.

This year Toshali Crafts mela will be organised in new form, she expressed. Commissioner-cum-Secretary Smt. Shubha Sarma told that Tohsali Crafts Mela has become increasingly popular amongst artists as well as the public. It has imparted impetus to local as well as national artists. 14th Toshali National Crafts Mela will be held from 15th to 27th December at Janata Maidan. More than 400 artisans and weavers will participate in the Mela. There will be 400 stalls.

The speciality of the Mela this year are, the Mela will be disable-friendly and plastic-free. The public can see the folk artists from nook and corner of the State in the open pandal. The theme of the 14th Toshali Crafts Mela will be based on ‘Handlooms’.

Additional Secretary Sri Brundaban Behera, Joint Secratary Smt Anjana Panda of HT&H Department, Director Textiles Sri Jyoti Prakash Das, Director Handicrafts Sri Basanta Kumar Dash, MD Boyanika Sri Anuj Das Pattanaik, Member Secretary SIDAC Sitikanta Sarangi and other Departmental officers were present in the preparatory Meeting.