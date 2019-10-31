Tokyo Olympics 2020: Mary Kom to represent Asian bloc in athlete ambassadors group

Six-time world champion M C Mary Kom has been included in a 10-strong athlete ambassadors group to represent boxers in the build-up to next year’s Tokyo Olympic Games by the IOC’s Task Force for the sport.

Mary Kom will represent the Asian bloc in the group, which also comprises two-time Olympic and world gold-medallist Vasyl Lamachenko and five-time world champion and 2016 Olympic gold-winner Julio Cesar La Cruz among others.

The 36-year-old Indian recently surpassed herself as the most successful boxer in the history of the world championships when she claimed her eighth medal, a bronze, at the marquee event’s latest edition in Russia.