Tokyo Olympics 2020: Mary Kom to represent Asian bloc in athlete ambassadors group

Sports
By pragativadinewsservice
Tokyo Olympics 2020
0

Six-time world champion M C Mary Kom has been included in a 10-strong athlete ambassadors group to represent boxers in the build-up to next year’s Tokyo Olympic Games by the IOC’s Task Force for the sport.

Related Posts

Confident Indian Men’s and Women’s Hockey Teams…

Farokh Engineer says ‘mickey mouse selection committee’ to…

Bangladesh cricketers spotted wearing pollution mask at…

Mary Kom will represent the Asian bloc in the group, which also comprises two-time Olympic and world gold-medallist Vasyl Lamachenko and five-time world champion and 2016 Olympic gold-winner Julio Cesar La Cruz among others.

The 36-year-old Indian recently surpassed herself as the most successful boxer in the history of the world championships when she claimed her eighth medal, a bronze, at the marquee event’s latest edition in Russia.

Continue Reading
pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

More Stories

Confident Indian Men’s and Women’s Hockey Teams…

Farokh Engineer says ‘mickey mouse selection committee’ to…

Bangladesh cricketers spotted wearing pollution mask at…

1 of 532