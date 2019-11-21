Token system in paddy procurement: Agitating Odisha farmers call off stir

HeadlinesState at Large
By pragativadinewsservice
Token system in paddy procurement
17

Sambalpur/Bargarh: The farmers in Sambalpur and Bargarh, agitating over the token system in paddy procurement, called off their stir on Thursday.

The agitators called off the strike after Labour minister Sushant Singh and BJD MLA Rohit Pujari a meeting with the outfit in Sambalpur this afternoon.

Related Posts

Know The Trains Cancelled For Modernisation Work

Maheswar Swain to continue as OFDRA Director

Newborn girl rescued by locals in Ganjam

Soon after the meeting, Sambalpur farmer leader, Ashok Pradhan, informed media persons that the state government has agreed to receive paddy from the farmers without the token. Besides, the government also agreed that there will be no time limit for the procurement of paddy from the farmers in the Hirakud area.

Reportedly, Bargarh farmer leader, Birendra Kar, also informed that the agitation has been withdrawn after getting assurance from minister Sushant Singh.

It may be mentioned here that the farmers resorted to agitation after Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare minister Ranendra Pratap Swain on Wednesday said that the online token system in paddy procurement will continue.

Continue Reading
pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

More Stories

Know The Trains Cancelled For Modernisation Work

Maheswar Swain to continue as OFDRA Director

Newborn girl rescued by locals in Ganjam

1 of 7,615