Token system in paddy procurement: Agitating Odisha farmers call off stir

Sambalpur/Bargarh: The farmers in Sambalpur and Bargarh, agitating over the token system in paddy procurement, called off their stir on Thursday.

The agitators called off the strike after Labour minister Sushant Singh and BJD MLA Rohit Pujari a meeting with the outfit in Sambalpur this afternoon.

Soon after the meeting, Sambalpur farmer leader, Ashok Pradhan, informed media persons that the state government has agreed to receive paddy from the farmers without the token. Besides, the government also agreed that there will be no time limit for the procurement of paddy from the farmers in the Hirakud area.

Reportedly, Bargarh farmer leader, Birendra Kar, also informed that the agitation has been withdrawn after getting assurance from minister Sushant Singh.

It may be mentioned here that the farmers resorted to agitation after Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare minister Ranendra Pratap Swain on Wednesday said that the online token system in paddy procurement will continue.